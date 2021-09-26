$11.64 Million in Sales Expected for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will report sales of $11.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.80 million and the highest is $16.48 million. SQZ Biotechnologies reported sales of $6.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $28.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $32.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $45.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $59.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SQZ Biotechnologies.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 346.39% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. The business had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million.

SQZ Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.27. 31,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,093. The stock has a market cap of $428.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQZ. American International Group Inc. increased its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 97,279.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,476,000 after buying an additional 2,517,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 232,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 21,750 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.