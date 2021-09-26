TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. TransDigm Group reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $4.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TransDigm Group.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.38.

In other news, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $6,917,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,251,595. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG traded up $6.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $644.42. The stock had a trading volume of 213,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,290. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $453.76 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $617.57 and its 200 day moving average is $622.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.30, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.