Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $39.12 Million Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,294 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $39,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 18.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 13.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 248.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $889,355.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 31,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,668,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,853 shares of company stock worth $3,819,090 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $69.83 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,491.50, a PEG ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.09.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

