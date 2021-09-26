Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 48,576 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,576 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $159.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $162.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.70.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.