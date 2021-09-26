Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 0.8% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,729,162,000 after buying an additional 407,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $592.39 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $615.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.79.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.63.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.