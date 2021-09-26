Capital Fund Management S.A. Trims Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $17,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 905.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SBAC traded down $8.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $344.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,129. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 143.72 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.65. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.
SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.
In related news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total transaction of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,170 shares in the company, valued at $33,323,546.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Profile
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
Recommended Story: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.