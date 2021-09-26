Capital Fund Management S.A. Trims Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $17,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 905.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $8.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $344.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,129. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 143.72 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.65. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

In related news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total transaction of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,170 shares in the company, valued at $33,323,546.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.