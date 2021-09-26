Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 29,259 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,022 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 29,259 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $8.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $622.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,808,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,884. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,010. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

