1,865 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,865 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in HP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in HP by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 44,627 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in HP by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in HP by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,754 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,293,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,665,683. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

