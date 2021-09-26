Intact Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 24.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 74,100 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $18,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 25.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,434,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,105,000 after buying an additional 68,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Shares of QSR stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.45. The stock had a trading volume of 810,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,709. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average is $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

