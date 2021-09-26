TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,102,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. TransAlta makes up 1.1% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of TransAlta worth $38,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in TransAlta by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the second quarter worth about $279,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on TAC shares. TD Securities upped their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC increased their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.07.

TAC traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,295. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.26. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $503.91 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.0361 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.84%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.