T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Increased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $25,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,726 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 577.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $129.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

