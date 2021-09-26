Tacita Capital Inc Lowers Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Tacita Capital Inc decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Diageo stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.85. 451,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,997. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.22. The company has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $202.35.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 75.54%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

