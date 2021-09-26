Tacita Capital Inc Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tacita Capital Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,825,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,070,127. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

