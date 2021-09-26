Tacita Capital Inc Acquires 7,092 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc owned about 0.08% of Primo Water worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,621,000 after purchasing an additional 441,766 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 9.7% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,603,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,372,000 after buying an additional 585,566 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,482,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after buying an additional 117,735 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 12.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,143,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,366,000 after buying an additional 474,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter worth $44,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $242,804.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,315,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 58,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $1,042,839.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,394,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,926,166.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PRMW traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,014,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,944. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

