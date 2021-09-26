Tacita Capital Inc Buys 33,205 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,205 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises 1.8% of Tacita Capital Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVLU. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 200.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 282.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 82.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

IVLU stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.97. 79,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,461. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

