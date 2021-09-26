Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 783,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,996 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $155,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after purchasing an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,893,000 after buying an additional 197,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,272,000 after buying an additional 78,207 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,176,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,086,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,991,000 after buying an additional 498,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.92.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.22. The stock had a trading volume of 884,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,522. The stock has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.23 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.63.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

