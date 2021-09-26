Zacks: Analysts Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $748.49 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will post $748.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $745.50 million and the highest is $751.50 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $681.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share.

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.08.

Shares of COO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $439.38. 305,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,991. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $314.29 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $431.75 and a 200 day moving average of $406.08.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,287 shares of company stock worth $37,722,232. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

