e-Money Price Up 16.4% This Week (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. e-Money has a total market cap of $22.76 million and $621,569.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00002658 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00067661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00101116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00127068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,224.17 or 0.99749899 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.34 or 0.06967838 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.17 or 0.00750401 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

