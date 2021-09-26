Niobium Coin (NBC) Market Cap Hits $189,963.28

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Niobium Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $189,963.28 and approximately $40.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00057242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00130467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043205 BTC.

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

Niobium Coin is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

