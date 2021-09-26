Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Noked Capital LTD

Noked Capital LTD lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 10.7% of Noked Capital LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Noked Capital LTD’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $42,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $74.05 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average of $80.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,332 shares of company stock valued at $10,717,669. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

