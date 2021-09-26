Analysts Expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will report $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. Shopify posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $8.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $13.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Shopify by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,444.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,512.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,337.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. Shopify has a 1-year low of $875.00 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The company has a market cap of $180.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

