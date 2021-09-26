Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $386 million-$388 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.19 million.Yext also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of YEXT stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $12.61. 423,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,242. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.41. Yext has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $20.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

In other news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $101,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $292,430.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,174.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,080. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yext stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

