Cadence Wealth Management LLC Has $417,000 Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $1,625,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after acquiring an additional 261,034 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $107.42 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.51 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.22.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

