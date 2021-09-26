StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) is Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s 4th Largest Position

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,454 shares during the quarter. StoneCo accounts for about 14.1% of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $51,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in StoneCo by 2,786.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. dropped their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

StoneCo stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 2.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

