Constitution Capital LLC Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Constitution Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,351 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 446,283 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $48,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,183 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 16.5% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX stock opened at $114.11 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.37. The company has a market capitalization of $134.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.37.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

