Relative Value Partners Group LLC Buys 23,133 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,566,000 after purchasing an additional 314,387 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $12.84 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 362.16, a current ratio of 362.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $989.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.96.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 44.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -57.55%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

