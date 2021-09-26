Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,671 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 198,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 760,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after acquiring an additional 381,545 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 970,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,083 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 71,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.87. The firm has a market cap of $246.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

