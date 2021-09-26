Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,737 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.14. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.