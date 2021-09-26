The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,062.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,753 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 90.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 86.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,328 shares of company stock worth $3,231,805. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $76.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average is $74.34. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Evercore ISI raised The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

