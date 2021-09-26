Xponance Inc. Purchases 16,647 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 28.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,647 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 114.7% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 167.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 205,653 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 14.1% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC opened at $58.00 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.38. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.