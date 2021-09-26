Hush (HUSH) Market Cap Reaches $721,109.05

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, Hush has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $721,109.05 and approximately $99.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.14 or 0.00257157 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00120870 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00155789 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002629 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000478 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

