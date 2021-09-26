Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.74 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will announce sales of $27.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $31.78 million. Evolus reported sales of $17.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $102.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.34 million to $108.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $182.03 million, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $222.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 171.55%. The company had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 313,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,858. The firm has a market cap of $429.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. Evolus has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $17.38.

In other news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $24,676,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,064,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,616,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rui Avelar sold 14,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $159,795.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,675.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and sold 2,762,335 shares worth $26,455,493. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Evolus by 59.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the second quarter worth $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Evolus by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Evolus by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

