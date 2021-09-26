Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives $142.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARKAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.58. 5,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.52. Arkema has a 52-week low of $95.95 and a 52-week high of $138.25. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arkema will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.