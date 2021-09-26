The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,589 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,168,030,000 after buying an additional 559,895 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after buying an additional 5,190,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,295,000 after buying an additional 479,849 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,487,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,178,991,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $927,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,802,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,391,622. The stock has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.66.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

