Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 349 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOC traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $355.70. The company had a trading volume of 608,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $360.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.28.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.64.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

