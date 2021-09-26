Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 3,427 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd reduced its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Lincoln National by 2.9% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.53. 1,507,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,526. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.12. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

