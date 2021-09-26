Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $2.34 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd reduced its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for about 0.9% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,615,000 after buying an additional 69,450 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQV traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $261.61. The company had a trading volume of 715,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.73. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.03 and a 12-month high of $265.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

