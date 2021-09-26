Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 272,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $15,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 116.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,647 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,600,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 70.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRVL opened at $63.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.33. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

