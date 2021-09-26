Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 1,400 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.81 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.12. The company has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

