Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $18.66 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $18,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,660,429,000 after acquiring an additional 540,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $995,261,000 after acquiring an additional 170,254 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Progressive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,952,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,769,000 after purchasing an additional 679,560 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in The Progressive by 11.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,318,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,528,000 after purchasing an additional 647,242 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. reduced their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.83. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

