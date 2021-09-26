Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 7,709 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,659 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,784 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,772,000 after buying an additional 1,174,177 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,162,000 after buying an additional 1,100,467 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,406,000 after buying an additional 902,852 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,238,000 after buying an additional 694,871 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.70.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $183.61 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $181.98 and a 1 year high of $280.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.41 and a 200 day moving average of $204.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

