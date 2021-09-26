Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 27.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $687,888,000 after purchasing an additional 468,569 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 127,648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 121.8% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $337.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $356.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.25.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

