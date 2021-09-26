Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $117.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.03. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

