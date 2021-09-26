Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 36,687 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,687 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Eaton worth $40,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,890,000 after acquiring an additional 109,488 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after buying an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eaton by 21.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,412,000 after buying an additional 690,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 283.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,814,000 after buying an additional 1,814,350 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $156.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.31. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

