Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 127,400 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 400.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,379,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 513.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 91,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 76,498 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 69,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

NYSE ED opened at $73.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.44. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

