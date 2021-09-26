Jennison Associates LLC Has $214.31 Million Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 709,854 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Wix.com worth $214,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wix.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Wix.com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in Wix.com by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com stock opened at $206.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $196.19 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.71.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. The business had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.45.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

