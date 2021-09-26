Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $15,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.76. 5,350,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125,275. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.90 and its 200 day moving average is $67.50.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.