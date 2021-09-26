Ninety One North America Inc. Cuts Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ninety One North America Inc. lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

NYSE KEYS traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.38. The company had a trading volume of 576,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,446. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $182.49. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.76 and its 200-day moving average is $153.95.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

