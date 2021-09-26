Ninety One North America Inc. Boosts Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.06% of QIAGEN worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in QIAGEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.13. The stock had a trading volume of 922,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,678. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cheuvreux lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

