Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.1% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA opened at $76.47 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day moving average is $75.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.